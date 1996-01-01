7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
7. Substitution Reactions Substitution Comparison
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the substitution reactions below occurs at a faster rate? Why?
Which of the substitution reactions below occurs at a faster rate? Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction (i) occurs at a faster rate because it involves a less sterically hindered nucleophile.
B
Reaction (ii) occurs at a faster rate because it involves a more stable intermediate.
C
Reactions (i) and (ii) occur at the same rate because they both involve a 3° alkyl halide.