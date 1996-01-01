1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Orbitals
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molecular orbital drawing for the C—F bond of fluoromethane is given below. If there were two more electrons in this bond, where would these electrons go in the molecular orbital drawing?
A
These electrons would go to the σ* orbital.
B
These electrons would go to the σ orbital.
C
One of the electrons would go to the σ orbital and the other would go to the σ* orbital.
D
None of these.