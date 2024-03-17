Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Identify the more stable radical using bond-dissociation energies. Explain the difference in stability based on their structures.
Radical (i) is more stable than (ii) because (i) has more alkyl groups that donate electrons via the inductive effect.
Radical (ii) is more stable than (i) because (ii) has more alkyl groups that donate electrons via the inductive effect.
Radical (i) is more stable than (ii) because (ii) has more alkyl groups that donate electrons via the hyperconjugation effect.
Radical (ii) is more stable than (i) because (i) has more alkyl groups that donate electrons via the hyperconjugation effect.