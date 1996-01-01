4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Cis vs Trans
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following alkenes show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the structures of the isomers possible in each case and assign the cis-trans (or E-Z) names to the structures.
a. Pent-2-ene
b. Propene
