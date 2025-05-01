Compound A has the IR spectrum shown below. It has a molecular formula of C 4 H 8 O. When compound A is reduced, compound B with a molecular formula of C 4 H 10 O is produced. When compound B is dehydrated, compounds C, D, and E are produced. When compound D and compound E are subjected to ozonolysis separately, they only yield compound F, which has the molecular formula C 2 H 4 O. When compound C undergoes ozonolysis, compounds G and H are produced. Both compounds are aldehydes with their respective molecular formulas of CH 2 O and C 3 H 6 O. Is the following structure identification of compounds A through H correct?



