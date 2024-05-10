15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Q-Test
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect 1H NMR:Q-Test
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an organic chemistry lab experiment, 2-methyl-3-hexanone is reacted with allyl magnesium bromide yielding a tertiary alcohol. The 1H NMR of 2-methyl-3-hexanone shows that the two methyl groups are equivalent indicated by a one doublet peak. On the other hand, the product (a racemic mixture), gives two different 3H doublets.
(i) Along the C2–C3 axis, show a Newman projection of the product.
(ii) Why do the methyl groups of the product show different signals? What is the term used to describe such groups?
In an organic chemistry lab experiment, 2-methyl-3-hexanone is reacted with allyl magnesium bromide yielding a tertiary alcohol. The 1H NMR of 2-methyl-3-hexanone shows that the two methyl groups are equivalent indicated by a one doublet peak. On the other hand, the product (a racemic mixture), gives two different 3H doublets.
(i) Along the C2–C3 axis, show a Newman projection of the product.
(ii) Why do the methyl groups of the product show different signals? What is the term used to describe such groups?