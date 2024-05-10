In an organic chemistry lab experiment, 2-methyl-3-hexanone is reacted with allyl magnesium bromide yielding a tertiary alcohol. The 1H NMR of 2-methyl-3-hexanone shows that the two methyl groups are equivalent indicated by a one doublet peak. On the other hand, the product (a racemic mixture), gives two different 3H doublets.

(i) Along the C2–C3 axis, show a Newman projection of the product.

(ii) Why do the methyl groups of the product show different signals? What is the term used to describe such groups?