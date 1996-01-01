15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
H NMR Table
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement explains why the methine proton has a higher chemical shift than the methyl proton?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Carbon has a higher atomic mass than hydrogen, so additional carbon atoms increase the deshielding effect felt by hydrogen.
B
Hyperconjugation between alkyl groups increases the deshielding effect felt by hydrogen.
C
Alkyl groups act as electron-donating groups, increasing the deshielding effect felt by hydrogen.
D
Carbon is more electronegative than hydrogen, so additional carbon atoms increase the deshielding effect felt by hydrogen.