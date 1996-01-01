For the given epoxide, its reaction with an organolithium reagent and subsequent treatment with acid would exclusively generate the initial epoxy alcohol compound. (I) What is the reason for this outcome? (II) What conditions can be altered to the reaction to obtain the intended product?
(I) The organolithium reagent is not strong enough to open the epoxide ring.
(II) Introduce an alcohol-protecting group so the organolithium would open the epoxide ring.
(I) The organolithium reagent would react to the acidic proton of the alcohol instead of attacking the epoxide ring.
(II) Introduce an alcohol-protecting group so the organolithium would open the epoxide ring.
(I) The organolithium reagent is not strong enough to open the epoxide ring.
(II) Use Grignard reagent instead of organolithium reagent.
(I) The organolithium reagent would react to the acidic proton of the alcohol instead of attacking the epoxide ring.
(II) Use Grignard reagent instead of organolithium reagent.