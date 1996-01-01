10. Addition Reactions
Epoxide Reactions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the addition reaction to the epoxide, as shown in the reaction below, the stereochemistry of the epoxide is retained even though this kind of addition happened via the SN2 reaction. Explain the reason behind this retention of stereochemistry.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The stereochemistry of the epoxide is retained because the carbon that was not attacked is not a chiral center.
B
The stereochemistry of the epoxide is retained because inversion does not happen in this reaction.
C
The stereochemistry of the epoxide is retained because the oxygen is bonded to the carbon that was not attacked.
D
The stereochemistry of the epoxide is retained because the H3O+ quench is another SN2 reaction.