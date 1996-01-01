12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the explanation for the products observed in the following reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tertiary alcohol reacts through SN2 with Lucas reagent, producing a planar carbocation.
B
Tertiary alcohol reacts through SN1 with Lucas reagent, producing a planar 3° carbocation that can produce a racemic mixture.
C
A primary alcohol that reacts through SN1 with Lucas reagent, producing a racemic mixture.
D
Secondary alcohol that reacts through SN1 with Lucas reagent, producing a racemic mixture.