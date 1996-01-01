12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a chemical test to distinguish the members of each of the following pairs of compounds.
a. (E)-hept-3-en-2-ol and heptan-1-ol
b. heptan-2-one and 2-methylheptan-2-ol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Lucas test can be used to distinguish the given pairs
(a). (E)-hept-3-en-2-ol gives immediate turbidity and, heptan-1-ol remains colorless
(b.) heptan-2-one does not react with the Lucas reagent and, 2-methylheptan-2-ol gives turbidity immediately.
B
The Fehling test can be used to distinguish the given pairs
a. (E)-hept-3-en-2-ol and, heptan-1-ol remains colorless
(b.) heptan-2-one does not react with the Lucas reagent and, 2-methylheptan-2-ol gives immediate turbidity.
C
The Lucas test can be used to distinguish the given pairs i.e. HCl/ZnCl2 a. (E)-hept-3-en-2-ol gives dark red color and, heptan-1-ol remains colorless.
(b.) heptan-2-one and, 2-methylheptan-2-ol gives immediate turbidity.
D
The Tollen's test can be used to distinguish the given pairs a. (E)-hept-3-en-2-ol and, heptan-1-ol remains colorless.
(b.) heptan-2-one and, 2-methylheptan-2-ol gives immediate black color.
