9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkynide Synthesis
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why the following SN2 reaction of 1° bromide by alkynide fails to give the desired product?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the presence of a poor leaving group, a substitution reaction will not occur.
B
Due to the presence of an acidic alcoholic proton in the substrate, an acid-base reaction will occur instead of a substitution reaction.
C
Due to the presence of an aprotic solvent an SN2 reaction is not feasible.
D
None of these.