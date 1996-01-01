9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkynide Synthesis
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why alkynide alkylation reaction shown below fails to yield the desired product? What actual major product would be formed in this reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the alkyl halide used in this reaction is hindered, an SN1 reaction will occur instead of an SN2 reaction.
B
Because of the use of a weak base, alkynide ions will not be formed for the desired substitution.
C
Because the alkyl halide used in this reaction is hindered, an elimination reaction will occur instead of a substitution.
D
Because of the presence of a poor leaving group, a substitution reaction is not possible.