Explain the following observations regarding the three-step reaction:
(i) Three equivalents of base (NaNH2) are required.
(ii) The reaction of D-Cl with the product from step 2 incorporates deuterium at the terminal carbon.
(i) Three equivalents of NaNH2 are needed because two equivalents will be used for an elimination reaction and one equivalent will be used as a strong base to remove the proton from the acidic hydrogen of a terminal alkyne.
(ii) The deprotonation of the terminal alkyne yields an acetylide ion, which is a strong acid that reacts with D-Cl in an acid-base reaction to incorporate deuterium at the terminal carbon.
(i) Three equivalents of NaNH2 are needed because one equivalent will be used for an elimination reaction and two equivalents will be used as a strong base to remove the proton from the acidic hydrogen of a terminal alkyne.
(ii) The deprotonation of the terminal alkyne yields an acetylide ion, which is a strong acid that reacts with D-Cl in an acid-base reaction to incorporate deuterium at the terminal carbon.
(i) Three equivalents of NaNH2 are needed because one equivalent will be used for an elimination reaction and two equivalents will be used as a strong base to remove the proton from the acidic hydrogen of a terminal alkyne.
(ii) The deprotonation of the terminal alkyne yields an acetylide ion, which is a strong base that reacts with D-Cl in an acid-base reaction to incorporate deuterium at the terminal carbon.
(i) Three equivalents of NaNH2 are needed because two equivalents will be used for an elimination reaction and one equivalent will be used as a strong base to remove the proton from the acidic hydrogen of a terminal alkyne.
(ii) The deprotonation of the terminal alkyne yields an acetylide ion, which is a strong base that reacts with D-Cl in an acid-base reaction to incorporate deuterium at the terminal carbon.