(i) Three equivalents of NaNH 2 are needed because two equivalents will be used for an elimination reaction and one equivalent will be used as a strong base to remove the proton from the acidic hydrogen of a terminal alkyne.

(ii) The deprotonation of the terminal alkyne yields an acetylide ion, which is a strong acid that reacts with D-Cl in an acid-base reaction to incorporate deuterium at the terminal carbon.