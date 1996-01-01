9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Acetylide
9. Alkenes and Alkynes Acetylide
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the Keq of the given acid-base reaction, and tell if the base used is good enough to remove a proton from acetylene to produce acetylide anion.
Determine the Keq of the given acid-base reaction, and tell if the base used is good enough to remove a proton from acetylene to produce acetylide anion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Keq = 1025
-CH3 is good enough to remove a proton from acetylene to produce acetylide anion.
B
Keq = 10-25
-CH3 is not good enough to remove a proton from acetylene to produce acetylide anion.
C
Keq = 1039
-CH3 is good enough to remove a proton from acetylene to produce acetylide anion.
D
Keq = 100
The strength of -CH3 does not matter in removing a proton from acetylene to produce an acetylide anion.