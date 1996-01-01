15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Infrared Spectroscopy Table
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the functional group(s) (conjugated ketone, ester, amide, nitrile, and alkyne) present in each unknown compound whose major IR peaks are listed below.
Compound A: 3165 cm–1, 3000 cm–1, and 1660 cm-1
Compound B: 3050 cm–1 (small peak), 1680 cm–1 (strong peak)
Compound C: 1740 cm-1 ,and 1260 cm-1
Identify the functional group(s) (conjugated ketone, ester, amide, nitrile, and alkyne) present in each unknown compound whose major IR peaks are listed below.
Compound A: 3165 cm–1, 3000 cm–1, and 1660 cm-1
Compound B: 3050 cm–1 (small peak), 1680 cm–1 (strong peak)
Compound C: 1740 cm-1 ,and 1260 cm-1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Nitrile
b. Alkyne
c. Ester
b. Alkyne
c. Ester
B
a. Conjugated ketone
b. Ester
c. Ester
b. Ester
c. Ester
C
a. Amide
b. Conjugated Ketone
c. Ester
b. Conjugated Ketone
c. Ester
D
a. Nitrile
b. Ester
c. Amide
b. Ester
c. Amide