Identify the functional group(s) (alcohol, amine, ketone, aldehyde, or carboxylic acid) present in each unknown compound whose major IR peaks are listed below.



Compound A: 3300 cm-1 (two spikes)

Compound B: 3400 cm-1 (broad peak), 1710 cm-1 (strong peak), and 3000 cm-1.

Compound C: 3330 cm-1 (Strong broad peak), and 3000 cm-1.