Infrared Spectroscopy Table
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the functional group(s) (alcohol, amine, ketone, aldehyde, or carboxylic acid) present in each unknown compound whose major IR peaks are listed below.
Compound A: 3300 cm-1 (two spikes)
Compound B: 3400 cm-1 (broad peak), 1710 cm-1 (strong peak), and 3000 cm-1.
Compound C: 3330 cm-1 (Strong broad peak), and 3000 cm-1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Carboxylic acid
b. Aldehyde
c. Alcohol
b. Aldehyde
c. Alcohol
B
a. Primary amine
b.Carboxylic acid
c. Alcohol
b.Carboxylic acid
c. Alcohol
C
a. Primary amine
b. Alcohol
c. Carboxylic acid
b. Alcohol
c. Carboxylic acid
D
a. Alcohol
b. Ketone
c. Carboxylic acid
b. Ketone
c. Carboxylic acid