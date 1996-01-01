3. Acids and Bases
Equilibrium Constant
3. Acids and Bases Equilibrium Constant
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following reactions has a more favorable equilibrium constant (favoring the product formation)?
a. CH3OH + CH3NH2 ⇌ CH3O− + CH3NH3+
b. CH3COOH + CH3NH2 ⇌ CH3COO− + CH3NH3+
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction (a) has a higher equilibrium constant
B
Reaction (b) has a higher equilibrium constant
C
Both reactions have similar values of the equilibrium constant
D
We can not determine this theoretically