3. Acids and Bases
Equilibrium Constant
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the given pKa value, estimate the equilibrium ratio of benzoic acid to benzoate for the following reaction. Assume that the initial concentration of benzoic acid is equal to 1 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
100 : 1
B
1 : 100
C
25 : 75
D
50 : 50