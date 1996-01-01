13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction below is unsuccessful in producing the desired alcohol. Explain why the reaction did not work.
The H3O+ quench makes the reaction impossible.
The Grignard reagent would only attack the carbonyl carbon on the aldehyde.
The Grignard reagent also has an electrophilic aldehyde, and the intramolecular reaction occurred first.
The Grignard reagent also has an electrophilic aldehyde, and the intermolecular reaction occurred first.