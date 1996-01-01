13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Grignard Reaction
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The illustration below is a reaction in which a cuprate is the only organometallic that can produce the desired alcohol. Why can the same reaction not be carried out with a Grignard reagent or an organolithium?
The illustration below is a reaction in which a cuprate is the only organometallic that can produce the desired alcohol. Why can the same reaction not be carried out with a Grignard reagent or an organolithium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Grignard reagent and organolithium will further lead to elimination forming α,β-unsaturated carbonyl.
B
The Grignard reagent and organolithium are deactivated in presence of acids.
C
The Grignard reagent and organolithium do not react with epoxides.
D
The Grignard reagent and organolithium will also react with the ketone.