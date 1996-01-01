16. Conjugated Systems
Cumulative Electrocyclic Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following condition, predict whether it will undergo conrotatory or disrotatory ring opening. Show a molecular orbital picture to justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Conrotatory ring opening
B
Disrotatory ring opening
C
Both A and B
D
None of the above.