16. Conjugated Systems
Cumulative Electrocyclic Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Did the substituents in the following electrocyclic reaction move in a disrotatory or conrotatory direction? Which will promote movement in this direction, heat or light?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Disrotatory; Heat
B
Disrotatory; Light
C
Conrotatory; Heat
D
Conrotatory; Light