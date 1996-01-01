5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each stereocenter in the following structures:
(i) Draw the structure you get when you interchange two of the groups on the stereocenter.
(ii) Identify the relationship between the original compound and the new compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(ii) Structure 1 and the new compound: Enantiomers, Structure 2 and the new compound: Enantiomers, Structure 3 and the new compound: Diastereomers
B
(ii) Structure 1 and the new compound: Enantiomers, Structure 2 and the new compound: Diastereomers, Structure 3 and the new compound: Diastereomers
C
(ii) Structure 1 and the new compound: Diastereomers, Structure 2 and the new compound: Enantiomers, Structure 3 and the new compound: Diastereomers
D
(ii) Structure 1 and the new compound: Diastereomers, Structure 2 and the new compound: Diastereomers, Structure 3 and the new compound: Enantiomers