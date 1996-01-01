5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
5. Chirality Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown in the figure below is the chemical structure of a derivative of Bryostatin 1. (i): How many chiral centers are in this molecule? (ii): Using the number of chiral centers from part (i), calculate the number of possible stereoisomers at these chiral centers. (Ignore stereoisomers at double bonds)
Shown in the figure below is the chemical structure of a derivative of Bryostatin 1. (i): How many chiral centers are in this molecule? (ii): Using the number of chiral centers from part (i), calculate the number of possible stereoisomers at these chiral centers. (Ignore stereoisomers at double bonds)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 10
(ii): 210
(ii): 210
B
(i): 11
(ii): 211
(ii): 211
C
(i): 12
(ii): 212
(ii): 212
D
(i): 13
(ii): 213
(ii): 213