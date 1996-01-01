4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given molecules, draw the structures of cis-trans isomers where possible. Provide a cis or trans (or E-Z) name for each of these structures.
a. 1,2-Dichlorocyclopentane
b. 3-Ethylpent-2-ene
