15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect NMR Practice
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the structure of the compound with the molecular formula C14H22O2, which produces the following spectrum. (Note: The integral ratios are given across the spectrum from left to right.)
A 1H NMR spectrum containing two singlets with integral ratios of 2:9.
Determine the structure of the compound with the molecular formula C14H22O2, which produces the following spectrum. (Note: The integral ratios are given across the spectrum from left to right.)
A 1H NMR spectrum containing two singlets with integral ratios of 2:9.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D