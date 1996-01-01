15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Differentiate two isomers (a primary alcohol and an ether) with the molecular formula C3H8O using 1H NMR.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Using 1H NMR, one of the isomers produces two signals (quartet, triplet) and the other isomer produces three signals (doublet, triplet, triplet).
B
Using 1H NMR, one of the isomers produces three signals (quartet, singlet, triplet) and the other isomer produces four signals (singlet, triplet, multiplet, triplet).
C
Using 1H NMR, one of the isomers produces three signals (quartet, doublet, triplet) and the other isomer produces four signals (singlet, triplet, doublet, triplet).
D
The two isomers cannot be differentiated using 1H NMR.