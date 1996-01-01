17. Aromaticity
Annulene
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Build a model that corresponds to the tub conformation of the following cyclooctatetraene derivative. Based on the model that you built, draw the tub conformation, and determine the magnitude of angle formed by p orbitals of adjacent pi bonds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D