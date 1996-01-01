5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
To show that the following two compounds are not enantiomers, write the structures of the mirror images of each compound and name them appropriately.
(2S,3S)-dibromopentane and (2S,3R)-dibromopentane.
