When pure (R)-3,4-dimethylpent-1-yne is reacted with hydrogen over a platinum catalyst, (S)-2,3-dimethylpentane is obtained as the product of the reaction.

(i) What is the relationship between the (R) or (S) designation with the sign of an optical rotation?

(ii) Is it possible to predict the sign of the rotation of the reactant or product based on information of (R) or (S) designation alone?