4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Drawing Newman Projections
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Drawing Newman Projections
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the Newman projection that would be obtained by looking down the indicated bond in the given direction for the provided structure. Imagine yourself positioned as the eyeball, looking at the bond.
Provide the Newman projection that would be obtained by looking down the indicated bond in the given direction for the provided structure. Imagine yourself positioned as the eyeball, looking at the bond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D