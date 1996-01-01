4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Drawing Newman Projections
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Drawing Newman Projections
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the provided Newman projection, depict the molecule in its line-angle drawing while including all hydrogens and substituents. Ensure that the use of wedges and dashes indicates whether a substituent is projecting out of or receding into the plane of the page. In this structure, note that carbon b is positioned behind carbon a.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D