8. Elimination Reactions E2 Mechanism
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following isomers undergoes an E2 reaction more rapidly? Provide a short explanation of your answer.
- trans-1-(tert-butyl)-4-chlorocyclohexane or cis-1-(tert-butyl)-4-chlorocyclohexane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
trans-1-(tert-butyl)-4-chlorocyclohexane undergoes E2 faster because it can react with the bulky tert-butyl group in a more stable equatorial position.
B
cis-1-(tert-butyl)-4-chlorocyclohexane undergoes E2 faster because it can react with the bulky tert-butyl group in a more stable equatorial position.
C
cis-1-(tert-butyl)-4-chlorocyclohexane undergoes E2 faster because itcan react with the bulky tert-butyl group in a more stable axial position.
D
trans-1-(tert-butyl)-4-chlorocyclohexane undergoes E2 faster because it can react with the bulky tert-butyl group in a more stable axial position.