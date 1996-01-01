8. Elimination Reactions
E2 Mechanism
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which alkyl halide from each of the given pairs reacts more rapidly in an elimination reaction? Provide a short explanation of your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) (i) can undergo elimination more rapidly due to the stronger leaving group.
(b) Only (i) can undergo elimination reaction because (ii) lacks any axial hydrogen at a β-carbon.
B
(a) (ii) can undergo elimination more rapidly due to the stronger leaving group.
(b) (ii) can undergo elimination reaction more rapidly because of the less steric hindrance.
C
(a) (ii) can undergo elimination more rapidly due to the stronger leaving group.
(b) Only (i) can undergo elimination reaction because (ii) lacks any axial hydrogen at a β-carbon.
D
(a) Both structures have the same reactivity towards an elimination reaction.
(b) Only (ii) can undergo elimination reaction because (i) lacks any equatorial hydrogen at a β-carbon.
