An NMR spectrum of an unknown compound obtained from a 400-MHz NMR spectrometer shows protons at a position 840 Hz downfield from the TMS.

(a) Determine the chemical shift of these protons.

(b) Determine their chemical shift in an 80-MHz NMR spectrometer.

(c) By how many Hz their chemical shift should be downfield from TMS using an 80-MHz NMR instrument?