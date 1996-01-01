15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
H NMR Table
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
An NMR spectrum of an unknown compound obtained from a 400-MHz NMR spectrometer shows protons at a position 840 Hz downfield from the TMS.
(a) Determine the chemical shift of these protons.
(b) Determine their chemical shift in an 80-MHz NMR spectrometer.
(c) By how many Hz their chemical shift should be downfield from TMS using an 80-MHz NMR instrument?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a). Chemical shift = 2.1 ppm
(b). Chemical shift = 2.1 ppm, the chemical shift of a given proton is the same regardless of the operating field and frequency of the spectrometer.
168 Hz downfield from TMS
B
(a). Chemical shift = 21 ppm
(b). Chemical shift = 21 ppm, the chemical shift of a given proton is the same regardless of the operating field and frequency of the spectrometer.
186 Hz downfield from TMS
C
(a). Chemical shift = 2.1 ppm
(b). Chemical shift = 4.2 ppm.
680 Hz downfield from TMS
D
(a). Chemical shift = 21 ppm
(b). Chemical shift = 0.8 ppm.
80 Hz downfield from TMS
