Aromaticity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Refer to the concerted reactions shown below. Identify the reaction with a more stable transition state and justify your answer.
A
Reaction I has a more stable transition state because it involves fewer electrons than reaction II.
B
Reaction I has a more stable transition state because it is a 4-electron cyclic transition state.
C
Reaction II has a more stable transition state because it involves more electrons than reaction I.
D
Reaction II has a more stable transition state because it is a 6-electron cyclic transition state.