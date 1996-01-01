1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Intro to Organic Chemistry
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Only a few elements from the periodic table are present in the organic compounds.
Recalling from your memory, create a list of elements present in the first and second periods of the periodic table and place them in their respective positions. Many metals and metalloids are also part of organometallic compounds. Place Na, K, Mg, Al, and Si in your periodic table.
Only a few elements from the periodic table are present in the organic compounds.
Recalling from your memory, create a list of elements present in the first and second periods of the periodic table and place them in their respective positions. Many metals and metalloids are also part of organometallic compounds. Place Na, K, Mg, Al, and Si in your periodic table.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D