1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Intro to Organic Chemistry
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which resonance structure below represents the "actual" structure of the molecule? Which of these resonance structures contributes more significantly to the resonance hybrid? What is the rationale behind its greater contribution?
Which resonance structure below represents the "actual" structure of the molecule? Which of these resonance structures contributes more significantly to the resonance hybrid? What is the rationale behind its greater contribution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The structure on the right is the major contributor because it is the most stable of the two.
B
The structure on the right is the major contributor because it is the most stable of the two.
C
The structure on the left is the major contributor because it is the most stable of the two.
D
The structure on the left is the major contributor because it is the most stable of the two.