Organic Chemistry
Explain briefly why the only organic product obtained is methyl bromide when dimethyl ether is heated with excess HBr.
Methyl ether only has one R-group and therefore produces only one alkyl halide.
Excess HBr allows multiple substitution reactions to occur successively and given a symmetrical ether, produces only identical alkyl halides and no alcohol products.
Methyl ether is not reactive enough, so it only reacts with one equivalent of HBr although in excess.
Excess HBr is an exceptionally strong acid that can reduce alcohols into water and carbon dioxide, making the alkyl halide the only organic product.