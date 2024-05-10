Reductive amination of aldehydes and ketones is a widely used method for attaching alkyl groups to amines, but this method typically limits the alkyl group to a primary or secondary carbon. However, Prof. Phil Baran of Scripps Research Institute has developed an innovative approach (Science, 2015, 348 (6237), 886–891) that allows for the reduction of an aromatic nitro group followed by the addition of the resulting aromatic amine to an alkene, which enables the attachment of the aromatic amine to a tertiary carbon in a single, continuous sequence of reactions.

