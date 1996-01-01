8. Elimination Reactions
E2 Mechanism
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the following conditions will favor or disfavor an E2 reaction with neutral reactants.
i. strong base
ii. polar protic solvent
iii. increasing the concentration of the base
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. favor
ii. favor
iii. favor
B
i. favor
ii. disfavor
iii. favor
C
i. disfavor
ii. favor
iii. disfavor
D
i. disfavor
ii. disfavor
iii. disfavor