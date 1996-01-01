2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which compound has the higher boiling point for each of the following pairs: CH3OCH3 or CH3CH2OH, and CH3CH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH3. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3OCH3; CH3CH2CH3.
B
CH3OCH3; CH3CH2CH2CH3.
C
CH3CH2OH; CH3CH2CH3.
D
CH3CH2OH; CH3CH2CH2CH3.