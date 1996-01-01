2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which molecule is expected to have a higher boiling point in the given pair and explain your reasoning.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tetradecane will have a higher boiling point because of hydrogen bonding.
B
Decane will have a higher boiling point because of higher molecular weight.
C
Tetradecane will have a higher boiling point because of higher molecular weight.
D
Decane will have a higher boiling point because of strong intermolecular forces.