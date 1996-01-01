8. Elimination Reactions
Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
8. Elimination Reactions Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the alkyl halides that would give the following pure alkenes through E2 dehydrohalogenation.
a. But-1-ene
b. 2-Methylbut-1-ene
c. Hept-3-ene
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a). 2-bromobutane
(b). 1-bromo-2-methylbutane
(c). 3-bromohexane
B
(a). 1-bromobutane
(b). 2-bromo-2-methylbutane
(c). 4-bromohexane
C
(a). 1-bromobutane
(b). 1-bromo-2-methylbutane
(c). 4-bromohexane
D
(a). 2-bromobutane
(b). 2-bromo-2-methylbutane
(c). 3-bromoheptane
