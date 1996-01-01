8. Elimination Reactions
8. Elimination Reactions Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two different elimination products can be obtained when the following compound is reacted with sodium methoxide in methanol solvent. Explain why the deuterated product predominates by about a 7:1 ratio.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Formation of the major product (deuterated product) requires C-D bond cleavage, while formation of the minor product requires C-H bond cleavage.
B
Formation of the major product (deuterated product) requires C-H bond cleavage, while formation of the minor product requires C-D bond cleavage.
C
Formation of the major product (deuterated product) requires C-H bond cleavage, while formation of the minor product requires C-D bond cleavage.
D
Formation of the major product (deuterated product) requires C-H bond cleavage, while formation of the minor product requires C-D bond cleavage.
