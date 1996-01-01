11. Radical Reactions
Radical Selectivity
11. Radical Reactions Radical Selectivity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the bond-dissociation energies from the given table to determine whether the chlorination of propane would be selective or not.
Use the bond-dissociation energies from the given table to determine whether the chlorination of propane would be selective or not.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Chlorination of propane is selective.
B
Chlorination of propane is not selective.
C
We can not determine this using the given data.
D
None of these.