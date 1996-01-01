A student tried to synthesize some cyclohexyl chloride in the laboratory by reacting cyclohexanol with one equivalent of sodium chloride in a large excess of concentrated sulfuric acid. Unfortunately, the synthesis was not successful, and after the synthesis was completed, the student isolated a compound of formula C 6 H 10 . If the 13C-NMR spectrum of the compound is shown below:



(i) Give a plausible structure for the product.

(ii) Assign all peaks in the 13C-NMR spectrum of the product.

(iii) To obtain a higher yield of cyclohexyl chloride, suggest modifications in the reaction.