15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Carbon NMR
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are three different isomers of dichlorobenzene. These isomers can be identified easily using 13C-NMR.
(i) Describe how the three isomers can be identified using 13C-NMR.
(ii) Explain why it can be difficult to distinguish the isomers using proton NMR.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): The three isomers of dichlorobenzene can be identified easily by the number of signals in the 13C-NMR spectrum. There will be three, four, and two signals in the 13C-NMR spectrum of 1,2-dichlorobenzene, 1,3-dichlorobenzene and 1,4-dichlorobenzene respectively.
(ii): The signals for aromatic protons might overlap with each other, making identification using 1H-NMR difficult.
B
(i): The three isomers of dichlorobenzene can be identified easily by the number of signals in the 13C-NMR spectrum. There will be two, three, and one signal in the 13C-NMR spectrum of 1,2-dichlorobenzene, 1,3-dichlorobenzene and 1,4-dichlorobenzene respectively.
(ii): The signals for aromatic protons sometimes disappear, making identification using 1H-NMR difficult.
C
(i): The three isomers of dichlorobenzene can be identified easily by the chemical shifts of the benzene ring carbons in the 13C-NMR spectrum. The most downfield signal in the 13C-NMR spectrum of 1,2-dichlorobenzene, 1,3-dichlorobenzene and 1,4-dichlorobenzene is 210, 190 and 170 ppm respectively.
(ii): The signals for aromatic protons are very upfield, making identification using 1H-NMR difficult.
D
(i): The three isomers of dichlorobenzene can be identified easily by the chemical shifts of the aliphatic chain carbon in the 13C-NMR spectrum. The most upfield signal in the 13C-NMR spectrum of 1,2-dichlorobenzene, 1,3-dichlorobenzene and 1,4-dichlorobenzene is 30, 20 and 10 ppm respectively.
(ii): The signals for aromatic protons might overlap with each other, making identification using 1H-NMR difficult.
