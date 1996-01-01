12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Alcohol Nomenclature
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write IUPAC (systematic) names for the following alcohols:
Include stereochemistry if applicable.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 1-chloro-1-phenylpropan-2,3-diol
b. trans-cyclopentan-1,3-diol
B
a. 3-chloro-3-phenylpropan-1,2-diol
b. cis-cyclopentan-1,3-diol
C
a. 3-chloro-3-phenylpropan-1,2-diol
b. trans-cyclopentan-1,3-diol
D
a. 1-chloro-1-phenylpropan-2,3-diol
b. cis-cyclopentan-1,3-diol
